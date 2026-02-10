Delhi Launches "Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana": Girls To Get Rs 1 Lakh From Birth Till Graduation

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', revamping the Ladli Scheme to offer education-linked financial support to girls from birth till graduation.

Under the new framework, eligible beneficiaries will receive phased deposits of up to Rs 56,000, which will grow over time into a maturity amount of more than Rs 1 lakh, credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective is to ensure that no girl drops out of education due to lack of funds, while also fixing gaps that left thousands of Ladli Scheme accounts unclaimed for years.

"As girls cross education milestones, we will deposit up to Rs 56,000 directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which on maturity will increase to over Rs 1 lakh with interest," the Chief Minister said.

Why The Scheme Was Overhauled

The Ladli Scheme was launched in 2008 to support the education of the girl child. However, the Chief Minister said that after the current government took office, it found over 1.86 lakh maturity accounts lying unclaimed.

"This meant that money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time," she said.

The government has since started clearing these pending payouts. According to official figures, Rs 90 crore has already been disbursed to about 30,000 beneficiaries, while another Rs 100 crore will be released soon to 41,000 more girls.

"In total, Rs 190 crore that rightfully belongs to these girls is now being delivered," the Chief Minister said.

How The Money Will Be Paid

The assistance will be released in instalments tied to schooling milestones:

Rs 11,000 at birth

Rs 5,000 on admission to Class I

Rs 5,000 on admission to Class VI

Rs 5,000 on admission to Class IX

Rs 5,000 on passing Class X

Rs 5,000 on admission to Class XII

Rs 20,000 in phases during graduation or diploma studies

The deposited amount will earn interest and can be claimed after passing Class XII and turning 18, or after completing graduation or a diploma and turning 21.

If education milestones are not met, such as not passing Class XII by age 21, the amount along with interest will be credited back to the government.

Who Can Apply

The revised eligibility rules include:

Girl child must be born in Delhi

Family must have lived in Delhi for at least three years

Annual family income below Rs 1.20 lakh

Two girl children per family eligible

Registration can be done within one year of birth, or later at the time of admission to Class I, VI, IX, XI, or a recognised graduation or diploma course.

The scheme has also been expanded to cover girls pursuing higher education in government-recognised institutions anywhere in India, including UGC-affiliated colleges. Rules have been relaxed for girls living in child care institutions under government protection.

Conditions And Safeguards

To receive the benefit:

Vaccination is mandatory

Education must be from a recognised institution

If the girl is married before 18, the benefit will be cancelled

Unclaimed maturity amounts will be forfeited and returned to the government.

Fully Online Rollout From April 1

The Chief Minister said the entire process, from application to payment, will be fully digital, with no need for beneficiaries to visit government offices.

The scheme is expected to cost Rs 160 crore initially, with scope for additional funding if needed. Implementation will begin from April 1.

