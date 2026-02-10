Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Advanced Computer Labs In 100 Government Schools

Government schools in Delhi received a major boost on Tuesday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 100 advanced ICT labs across the national capital. The inauguration, part of the Digital Equalizer Program by the American India Foundation (AIF) in partnership with Ladli Foundation Trust, took place at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mansarovar Garden.

Now, state-of-the-art ICT labs have been installed in each 100 schools, consisting of 20 computers and an interactive flat panel display (IFPD). Trained personnel will ensure that these labs are effectively utilised to enhance students' digital education.

Along with the ICT lab CM Gupta inaugurated the new school building at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, which includes a new building block, and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Dilshad Garden. The new DIET building has 36 rooms and several laboratories that will support teacher training and professional development.

दिल्ली में शिक्षा का स्तर देश में सबसे बेहतर हो, स्कूलों का इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर आधुनिक हो और हर बच्चे को डिजिटल सुविधाओं का समान अवसर मिले - इसी संकल्प के साथ आज सरकारी स्कूलों के लिए 101 अत्याधुनिक कंप्यूटर लैब्स का उद्घाटन किया गया है।



साथ ही सर्वोदय विद्यालय, मानसरोवर गार्डन और…

Underscoring the government's commitment to quality education, Gupta pledged to upgrade government schools to the level of, or even surpass, private schools through public-private partnerships, such as the Ladli Foundation, which will include 101 computer labs and over 2,000 computers.

The event was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, Director of Education Vedita Reddy, AIF CEO Nishant Pandey, Ladli Foundation Founder Devendra Kumar Gupta, as well as senior education officials, school principals, teachers and students.

Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasised the need to focus on classrooms and labs over publicity, stating that 7,000 smart blackboards have already been tendered for 21,000 classrooms. These new facilities will improve the student-teacher ratio, reducing it from 55:1 to 40:1, and will also promote teacher training through CSR-supported labs.

This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening digital infrastructure in Delhi government schools, improving learning outcomes, and modernising education.