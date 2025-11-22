Delhi Government Announces Admission Schedule For Private Schools For 2026-27 Academic Session

The Delhi government has released the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents looking for admission of their children in the new academic year will be able to register from December 4, 2025. According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools must upload their admission criteria and points for open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN categories) by November 28, 2025.

The forms for admission to entry level classes will be available from December 4, 2025. The deadline for submitting application forms in schools is December 27, 2025.

The schools are required to upload the details of all applicants on January 9, 2026 followed by the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23, 2026.

Parents can raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3, 2026.

The second list will be issued on February 9, 2026.

The admission process will close on March 19, 2026.

Age criteria

For the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for class 1 as on March 31, 2026.

Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school.

Registration fee

The DoE has emphasized that schools cannot adopt criteria that were abolished earlier by the department. The schools are also directed to comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act while framing criteria. Schools will also display the break-up of points for all criteria on their websites.

They must also upload details of children admitted under open seats, including marks allotted under the points system.

The DoE has also added that charging capitation fees or forcing parents to buy school prospectus is prohibited. Schools can only charge a non-refundable fee of Rs 25 as registration fee.