"Donald, I Beg You": Trump Mocks France's Emmanuel Macron Over Tariffs

US President Donald Trump mocked his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in a rare impression, recounting how he coerced Paris into agreeing to triple its drug prices by threatening to hike tariffs on all French imports to America. The US leader said that the United States has subsidised global healthcare for decades and claimed his "Most Favoured Nation" policy forced rapid compliance.

Addressing Republican lawmakers, Trump claimed he asked the French leader to raise prescription drug charges because Americans are paying "14 times" more than French consumers-- a proposal the French President initially refused.

The Republican said that he then issued an ultimatum, telling France to either agree to US demands or face a staggering 25 per cent tariff on all French products, including champagnes and wine. The tariff threat, Trump claimed, made Macron succumb to US demands.

Trump mocks Macron:



Emmanuel said to me: “Donalddd, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200% or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, please don't tell the population, I beg you.”



He said the French leader told him, "Donalddd, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200 per cent or whatever. Whatever you want, Donald, please don't tell the population, I beg you."

"Every country said the same thing," he added.

According to Trump, the tariff he threatened to impose on France was "42 times more expensive" than what he was requesting. Agreeing to his demand, France increased drug prices from $10 per pill to $30, while US prices dropped.

Neither Macron nor the French government has immediately responded after Trump's remarks.

In discussions with other countries, Trump claimed, within an average of "3.2 minutes" after threatening tariffs, foreign leaders agreed to quadruple their drug prices.

"We would be honoured to quadruple our drug prices, if that's what you like," Trump said about his supposed conversation with other global leaders.

The remarks came as Trump advances his Most Favoured Nation policy, which aims to lower US prescription drug prices by tying Medicare payments to the lowest prices drug manufacturers charge in other developed nations. Trump has said he had negotiated sharp reductions in prescription drug prices under the new policy, with cuts of "400, 500, and even 600 per cent," and announced that reduced prices would be available starting in January through a new website, TrumpRx.gov.