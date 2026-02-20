"Rafale Absolutely Key": Emmanuel Macron Blasts Critics Of India's 114 Jet Proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron has a message for critics of New Delhi's proposed move to purchase and co-produce 114 Rafale fighter jets—the deal will make India stronger. The French leader said the mega defence plan will not only deepen strategic coordination between Paris and New Delhi but also generate jobs in both countries.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Macron said, "I don't understand why people are criticising the deal. It will make your country stronger, enhance strategic relations between the two nations, and create more jobs here."

The French leader stressed that "Make in India" will be a "core" component of the programme, positioning the proposed deal as a cornerstone of the growing "Special Global Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

"We are committed to having the maximum number of Indian components and critical devices made and built in India... what we want to do is expand. India confirmed a few days ago its willingness to command a new bunch of Rafales... 114... and to co-produce in India," he said.

Macron noted that France hopes to see the success of the Rafale deal replicated with submarines as well. "Rafale is absolutely key," he said. "I hope we will do it on submarines. We offered additional capacities."

India's Rafael Push

In its largest-ever defence acquisition push, India last week cleared the long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France. Under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) project, 18 aircraft will be supplied by Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale, in a fly-away condition, and the rest will be manufactured in India with around 50 per cent indigenous content that will be met in phases, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Details of the Rafale deal, including plans for co-production, expected to be sealed after technical and commercial negotiations, are yet to be made public. Media reports have said that the 114 jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation are expected to cost 3.25 trillion rupees ($35.65 billion).

The move to procure the jets has come at a time when the number of the Indian Air Force's fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

So far, India has purchased 36 Rafales for its air force and ordered another 26 marine versions of the jet for the navy. In 2015, the Modi government announced a government-to-government framework to procure 36 Rafale fighters. The Indian Air Force is now operating the jets.

Last year, the Indian Navy sealed a Rs 64,000 crore deal to procure 26 marine variants of the Rafale jet.

France is also looking at finalising a programme to build three Scorpene submarines. The submarines are proposed to be jointly constructed by state-run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and French defence major Naval Group.

Under the Indian Navy's Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in collaboration with the Naval Group.