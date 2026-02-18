Defence, AI, Nuclear Push: Decoding India-France's "Special Global" Partnership

India and France have announced a sweeping upgrade of their bilateral relationship to a "special global strategic partnership", marking a decisive deepening of cooperation across defence, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, space, climate action, and global governance. The move came after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, capping Macron's fourth visit to India and underscoring the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Paris.

The elevation of ties, announced in a joint statement issued on February 17, signals that India and France now see each other not just as bilateral partners, but as long-term collaborators shaping global economic, security, and technological outcomes in an increasingly fragmented world.

From Strategic to "Special Global" Partnership

At the heart of the announcement was the decision to raise the existing strategic partnership—launched in 1998—to a special global strategic partnership, a formulation that reflects the scale of ambition on both sides. Officials said the upgraded framework would guide cooperation for decades, aligned with the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap,' which charts bilateral ties up to the centenary of India's independence and 50 years of the India-France strategic partnership.

To give the new relationship institutional heft, the two sides announced an annual Foreign Ministers Comprehensive Dialogue, aimed at tracking progress across economic security, global challenges, and people-to-people ties. The move suggests a push for tighter political coordination at a time when both countries are navigating shifting alliances, supply chain vulnerabilities, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Defence Deals And Make-in-India Momentum

Defence cooperation emerged as the most concrete and headline-grabbing pillar of the talks. India and France agreed to intensify co-design, co-development and co-production of advanced defence platforms, covering air, naval and land systems as well as dual-use and emerging technologies.

A major highlight was the leaders' endorsement of the contract for 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy, reinforcing France's position as one of India's foremost defence partners. The two sides also expressed intent to deepen collaboration in fighter aircraft and combat engine manufacturing under the Make in India initiative, with French aerospace major Safran expanding its footprint in India.

Among the notable announcements was the inauguration of:

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for LEAP and M-88 engines.

A joint venture with Bharat Electronics Limited to manufacture HAMMER missiles in India.

And the H125 helicopter Final Assembly Line, a first-of-its-kind private-sector helicopter manufacturing facility in India, backed by Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus.

France also showed interest in India's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, indicating potential future exports and co-development.

Submarines, Space and Cyber Cooperation

The leaders hailed the success of the Scorpene submarine programme, noting the delivery of the sixth Kalvari-class submarine to the Indian Navy earlier this year, and confirmed the continuation of submarine cooperation.

In space, India and France agreed to step up collaboration on sovereign access to space, space situational awareness, and defence space, building on existing ties between ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and CNES (France's Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales). India also confirmed participation in France's International Space Summit in July 2026, underlining growing coordination in multilateral space governance.

Cybersecurity featured prominently as well, with both sides committing to regular bilateral cyber dialogues and closer coordination at the United Nations on norms for responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

AI Takes Centre Stage

Artificial intelligence was a defining theme of Macron's visit, with the French president attending the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Mumbai. The leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of "secure, trustworthy, and people-centric AI", building on the India-France AI Declaration adopted in Paris last year.

Both countries also committed to democratising AI resources, bridging the global AI divide and promoting openness, while also addressing risks. France's role as co-chair of a key working group on resilience and innovation was acknowledged as part of this growing digital partnership.

Nuclear Energy And Climate Cooperation

In a significant signal on energy transition, President Macron lauded India's ambition to reach 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, welcoming recent reforms that allow private investment in the nuclear sector. The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation across the nuclear value chain, including large reactors, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs).

Discussions on the long-pending Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant project were noted, alongside plans for closer cooperation between Indian and French nuclear regulators and research bodies.

Climate and sustainability formed another major pillar, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Agreement, the International Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. They also backed the expansion of marine protected areas and stronger ocean governance, following the entry into force of the High Seas Biodiversity Treaty.

Big Multilateral Signals: G7, UNSC And Global Order

On the diplomatic front, Macron formally invited PM Modi to participate in the G7 Summit in France in 2026, underlining India's growing role in shaping global economic and development debates. PM Modi welcomed the invitation, signalling India's readiness to contribute to discussions on macroeconomic imbalances, resilient supply chains, and climate action.

France reiterated its strong support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council, with both leaders agreeing to coordinate closely on UNSC (United Nations Security Council) reform and discussions on limiting veto use in cases of mass atrocities.

The two sides also reaffirmed commitment to a rules-based Indo-Pacific, cooperation with the EU, and initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

People-to-People, Mobility And Culture

Beyond geopolitics, the statement laid out an ambitious agenda for people-to-people ties. France announced plans for visa-free transit for Indian nationals through French airports, initially as a six-month pilot. Both sides reiterated the target of welcoming 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030, triple the current number.

Cultural cooperation will be boosted through the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, expanded residencies, museum collaborations and future editions of "Namaste France". In health, a new AI-focused research centre involving leading Indian and French institutions is set to be launched.

A Partnership for an Uncertain World

Taken together, the announcements signal a maturing partnership that spans hard security, cutting-edge technology, climate action and global governance. By elevating ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, India and France have positioned themselves as like-minded powers seeking autonomy, resilience and influence in a volatile international landscape.

As the joint statement put it, the new framework opens "a new chapter" in the relationship – one that both sides clearly intend to shape the global order, not just adapt to it.