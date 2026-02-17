PM Modi Announces Special Global Strategic Partnership Between India, France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met French President Emmanuel Macron today, announced a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" between India and France. The two leaders also held bilateral engagements at South Mumbai's Lok Bhavan and inaugurated the "India-France Year of Innovation 2026".

"India-France partnership knows no boundaries. Our ties stretch from deep oceans to highest mountains," the Prime Minister said, addressing a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

"Innovation needs collaboration, not isolation," PM Modi said. These collaborations, he added, will extend across multiple fields including defence, energy, space, technology and even critical minerals.

"As the world goes through a period of uncertainty, the India-France partnership will become a force for global stability... We believe in a multi polar world," he said.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the "AI Impact Summit" hosted by India.

This is Macron's fourth visit to India and his first to Mumbai to mark the "India-France Year of Innovation 2026". The programme will highlight the growing strategic and technological partnership between the two nations, which are also looking forward to a potential multibillion dollar fighter jet deal.

