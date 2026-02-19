In PM Modi And Macron Talks, Big Focus On "Global Strategic Relationship"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Delhi today, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Before the meeting, Macron praised India's digital transformation and its pioneering role in technology governance during his address at the event, describing the nation's progress as a global benchmark.

The bonhomie and camaraderie between the two leaders were clearly visible during Macron's fourth visit to India since PM Modi visited Marseille.

Speaking with NDTV's Vishnu Som, Macron explained why the ties between India and France are not just about friendship, but also about strategic bonds. It dates back to 26 years ago.

To a question on the strategic relationship between the two sides and the Rafale fighter jet deal, Macron clarified it was not just a "strategic relationship", but "a global strategic partnership", which is a strategic relationship at a very different level.

Macron then expanded on why this was significant by citing the deal for 114 Rafales. He also spoke about the helicopter deal with Airbus, whose final assembly line is in Karnataka.

On AI, while Macron spoke passionately about the opportunity that it affords, he left a note of caution about some of the dangers, not least of all a proposal where France is looking at the possibility of restricting social media access to those who are younger than 15.

That's something Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had mentioned in a press conference. He had said India is looking at regulating AI access for young people.

With the G7 Summit coming up in a couple of months, PM Modi would potentially be travelling for that, and if he does, there will most certainly be another meeting between Macron and him.

The French President and his wife arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled visit to India. They were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on AI cooperation and emerging technologies. Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation came to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.