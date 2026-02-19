'Thakur, Not Swami': Mamata Banerjee Flags PM's Post On Mystic Ramakrishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X on the occasion of mystic Ramakrishna Paramhansa's birth anniversary has sparked a massive row, with the Trinamool Congress taking a dig at the BJP.

In his message posted on X this morning, the Prime Minister referred to the mystic as 'swami'. Ramakrishna Paramhansa, the spiritual guru of Swami Vivekananda, is revered by Bengalis and often referred to as 'thakur'.

Shortly after the Prime Minister's post, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back, saying the Prime Minister has displayed "cultural insensitivity" to the great figures of Bengal.

"Yet again, our Prime Minister aggressively displays his cultural insensitivity to great figures of Bengal. Today is the janmatithi of Yugavatara (God's incarnation in our age) Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva. While trying to hail the great saint on this occasion, our PM added an unprecedented and improper prefix to the great saint's name, 'Swami'," she wrote.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said, "The Prime Minister has used the word 'Swami' instead of 'Thakur' Ramakrishna. In Bengal, we don't refer to him as Swami, we call him Thakur. And Swami ji is Swami Vivekananda, a follower of Thakur Sri Ramakrishna, which the BJP doesn't know."

The Trinamool's attack is in line with its strategy to paint the BJP as an "outsider" party with a poor understanding of Bengal's cultural ethos. The attack also comes against the backdrop of the upcoming state polls.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul hit back at the Trinamool charge. "How come it is a disrespect to Ramakrishna by calling him Swami? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee often chants wrong Saraswati mantras. Is it a mistake or intentional? You and your party are always busy spreading negativity. Let's look at Delhi, where the AI meet is underway. Global AI giants are there. Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is calling AI giants. See what has happened to our Bengal. It is you who has disrespected the youths of Bengal," she said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We in Bengal know very well that Ramakrishna Deb is called Thakur and Vivekananda Swamiji. His birth anniversary should be observed by all."