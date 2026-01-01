"See How Bangladesh Conducted Polls": Mamata Banerjee Sparks Row With Jibe At Election Commission

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the Election Commission of India, holding up the example of Bangladesh, which had its elections recently. "See how Bangladesh conducted elections peacefully," she has said, sparking a row.

Addressing the media at the state secretariate Nabanna, Banerjee said: "The election in Bangladesh had been concluded peacefully. Everybody thought there will be violence. But it was done peacefully".

But while India is a democratic county, its Election Commission with its "threat culture, will bulldoze democracy," she said.

Banerjee was vocal against the Election Commission. Clarifying the government's position on the seven suspended officials, she said, "They will work. They will do other work besides election work. They will do good work in the district. They are not being fired."

Banerjee's question to the Election Commission was: "What is the reason for suspending the EROs? What is their crime?"

"If someone had done something wrong, it could have been reported to the state," The Chief Minister said. "We politely followed the Commission's instructions. But they were not given a chance to defend themselves before being punished," she said.

Claiming that she personally knows some of the officers involved, she said they worked hard day and night.

The BJP MLA from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul, has hit out at Mamata Banerjee over her remarks. "Mamata Banerjee is happy to see Jamaat's win in seats along the borders of Bengal. She is excited with the Bangladesh election results as she is running the B team of Jamaat," Paul said.

Paul has also attacked the Bengal Chief Minister over her "Tughlaqi Commission" jibe. "If she is unhappy with the poll body she can go to court. But we cannot support her 'Tughlaqi' jibe against the Election Commission of India," the MLA said.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said: "The Supreme Court has made it clear that SIR is a process that is being conducted with complete transparency at regular intervals. The Trinamool has become an infiltration advocate to save its defeat."