Delhi Government Denies Reports On 'Count Stray Dogs' Order For Teachers

The Delhi government has rejected reports about an order regarding the deployment of school teachers to count stray dogs across the national capital. According to government sources, a circular by the Directorate of Education (DoE) did not mention anything about counting stray dogs anywhere. "This is wrong information," they said.

According to a circular issued on December 5 by the DoE Caretaking Branch, district education officers have been directed to designate teachers as nodal officers for stray dog-related matters and submit their details to the directorate, which will forward the consolidated information to the chief secretary.

The reports, now trashed by the BJP government, drew criticism from teachers' associations. Krishna Phogat, a member of the Government School Teachers' Association (GSTA), who is also contesting for the post of president, said the association is writing to the Education Minister to oppose the decision. "This is wrong. If teachers start counting stray dogs, then who will take care of students? What will happen to the dignity and pride of teachers?" the member said.

The association questioned why departments such as the Animal Husbandry, Forest, or other concerned government agencies are not being assigned the task. "Teaching is a noble profession, but now the government has given us the duty of counting stray dogs. If teachers are diverted to non-teaching work, what will happen to children's education and the future of society?" Phogat said.

Officials point out that the exercise follows directions from the Supreme Court. Last month, the top court directed all states and Union Territories to manage stray dogs by removing them from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stands and relocating them to designated shelters. The court also directed the appointment of nodal officers to ensure sterilisation and vaccination of dogs before relocation.