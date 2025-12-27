Delhi Plans To Revive Real-Time Pollution Study With Focus On PM10 Sources

The Delhi government is planning to revive its stalled real-time source apportionment study, nearly two years after it was discontinued, with a renewed focus on identifying contributors to PM10 pollution rather than PM2.5, officials said.

An earlier study, conducted by IIT Kanpur for over two years, was halted in November 2023 after the government expressed dissatisfaction with the data and methodology.

The study analysed real-time sources contributing to Delhi's PM2.5 load.

Officials now say that since the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, already provides estimates of PM2.5 source contributions through its Decision Support System (DSS), the government wants to focus on PM10 pollution.

According to officials familiar with the matter, an analysis of CPCB data shows that PM10 has frequently emerged as the dominant pollutant on several winter days.

While road and construction dust are known contributors to PM10, authorities believe a detailed, real-time assessment is needed to pinpoint specific sources and design targeted interventions. A meeting to discuss the revival of the study is scheduled at the Delhi Secretariat on January 1 at 3 pm.

Officials said the move would help the government formulate long-term strategies to address both PM2.5 and PM10 pollution.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said reviving the study would help assess the factors behind rising PM10 levels and evaluate such mitigation measures as water misting systems, anti-smog guns, and mechanised road sweeping.

"This approach will allow us to understand the impact of various interventions and use technology to respond more effectively to pollution challenges in Delhi," Sirsa said.

The real-time source apportionment facility, known as the super-site, was set up near Rouse Avenue and operated by IIT Kanpur until November 2023, when a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi government expired.

The government decided not to extend the arrangement, citing concerns over the institute's methodology.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) later took over the infrastructure but has so far been unable to restart the study and has been searching for a new expert agency.

The super-site had begun generating real-time data for the government in November 2022, with public access made available from January 2023 after its inauguration by the then chief minister.

The project had earlier been mired in controversy, with the previous AAP government alleging in October 2023 that the study was stopped due to objections raised by the then DPCC chairman over the data's reliability and pending payments to IIT Kanpur.

Although the study briefly resumed in early November 2023 following Supreme Court directions, it ceased operations again once IIT Kanpur's contract ended later that month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)