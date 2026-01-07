<i>Dhurandhar</i> Earns Rs 1,240 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time In A Single Language

Dhurandhar has completed a successful month-long run at the box office and continues to dominate, outperforming several new releases, including Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has created history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. According to Jio Studios, the movie, released only in Hindi, has earned Rs 1,240 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar Creates History At Global Box Office

The Ranveer Singh-led action drama is the only non-multilingual Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club. It has surpassed major blockbusters like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2, which earned over Rs 1000 crore globally after releasing in multiple languages.

On January 7, Dhurandhar earned Rs 5.70 crore at the domestic box office, bringing its total collection in India to Rs 831.40 crore.

The film has shattered several box office records, becoming the fastest Hindi movie to reach key milestones. Within just 16 days, it crossed Rs 500 crore net in India - a record pace for Bollywood. It was also the quickest to hit Rs 600 crore, Rs 800 crore, and Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

By Day 16, Dhurandhar had already overtaken the lifetime India net collection of Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore). On Day 26, it entered the Rs 700 crore net India club, a feat no Hindi film had achieved before. By Day 30, it crossed Rs 800 crore net domestically.

Globally, the film's performance was equally strong. In just 24 days, it crossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide and eventually reached Rs 1,240 crore globally. With these numbers, Dhurandhar has overtaken KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,200 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (around Rs 1,055 crore), becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Both KGF: Chapter 2 and Pathaan were released in multiple languages.

This success came despite losing approximately 10 million dollars in potential revenue due to not releasing in Middle Eastern countries. Speaking to CNN-News18, the film's overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia said, "I think this is at least a ten-million-dollar box office that we have lost, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East. And therefore we feel that it should have gotten a release."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. The film boasts a stellar star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The film's sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



