Dipika Kakar's 13 Mm-Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Battle 'Went Well': Husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared that his wife, actor Dipika Kakar, is facing a new health issue amid her battle with liver cancer. Last week, he revealed that Dipika had developed a cyst in her stomach and would require hospitalisation for another surgery. The actor has now shared a health update.

Details

Shoaib posted a note on Instagram that read: "Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi ka procedure ho gaya hai. All went well. She is also doing fine, bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers. (Due to the blessings of the Almighty and all of your prayers, Dipika's procedure is done. She is in a little pain for the time being)." Take a look:

In a new vlog posted on Tuesday, Shoaib documented the day's events, which also included the couple quietly marking their eighth wedding anniversary while preparing for her medical procedure. Towards the end of the video, he informed viewers that Dipika's surgery had been completed successfully and said she was recovering under medical supervision.

In his previous video, Shoaib spoke about Dipika developing a cyst. He said, "Today (Saturday), the whole day was spent on hospital visits. Everything was fine until yesterday. Dipika had mild stomach pain for two days, which became worse on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor; they carried out a CT scan, and we learned that Dipika has developed another cyst of 13 mm (1.3 cm)."



Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer early last year. Last year, during her appearance on the LOL podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the actress shared that doctors had to remove 22 per cent of her liver during surgery after she was diagnosed with cancer.



Dipika and Shoaib have been married since 2018. They share a son, Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.



