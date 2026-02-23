When Stomach Pain Isn't Just Acidity: The Red Flags In Dipika Kakar's Recent Diagnosis

Television actress Dipika Kakar has been open in sharing her shocking emergency journey from a simple stomach ache to liver cancer, where she had to get a surgery done in May 2025. The Sasural Simar Ka actress revealed that the surgery 22% of her liver, and yet her harrowing experience did not end there. According to her latest CT scans, she developed a new cyst on her liver due to complications. These complications from her liver cancer treatment suggest that stomach pain should never be ignored. The body sends primary signs, like pain, to indicate that there may be something wrong with your body and its internal functioning. And stomach pain is as common as a symptom can ever get; taking stomach pain lightly is just as common, studies say.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research (ICMR), a multi-city survey found that over 50% of people tend to self-medicate with antacids for recurring abdominal discomfort instead of consulting a doctor. The study highlighted that this behaviour leads to missed early detection of ulcers, gastritis, and stomach cancer. So, taking your health check-ups and symptoms like stomach pain is necessary as advised by your primary care physician.

When Stomach Pain Isn't Just Acidity

If stomach pain occurs after having had major surgery, as in the case of Dipika Kakar, then you need to seek immediate imaging to rule out a serious cause. The ICMR in its National Cancer Research Programme, reports that over 60% of liver cancer cases are detected at advanced stages, largely because patients miss routine check-ups or ignore early symptoms. This is why you shouldn't ignore persistent stomach pain and confuse it with just acidity, and watch out for these red flags:

Persistent and recurrent pain in the abdominal (stomach) area, especially after a major surgical procedure.

Unexplained discomfort while eating food, after eating, or anytime during the day or night that can't be linked to a definite cause.

If you have a history of cancer, then you need to seek imaging tests or scans as advised by your doctor to rule out cysts or other issues or medical conditions.

The case of Dipika Kakar is a reminder that you shouldn't skip routine medical check-ups, as early medical intervention can lead to avoiding major medical complications.

Dipika Kakar's Health Timeline

The actress revealed that in 2025, a tennis-ball-sized cancerous tumour was discovered in her liver after she complained of stomach pain, and she underwent surgery to get it treated. The surgery went on for 14 hours and was a tedious process that led to her recovery with regular monitoring. But in the follow-up check-up, after having had suffered a viral infection, the doctors found a 13 mm cyst which has to be surgically removed again. The main red flag that led to the discovery of the cyst was recurrent stomach pain. This is why any symptoms that may be experienced after having surgery need to be examined by a medical professional, as immediate treatment is required to avoid further complications.

The Stomach Cyst Diagnosis

A stomach cyst is a tiny bubble or sac that gets filled with fluid and is a common complication after major surgery. The cyst can normally occur in the lining or tissues of the stomach and needs to be treated depending on its average length. The main reason behind emergent treatment is to avoid complications from a secondary infection or inflammation that can worsen the recovery phase.

The 13 mm cyst was discovered during a CT (computed tomography) scan, which could have been missed, as cysts cause no symptoms. If they are bigger than average size, then they press against tissues or organs, causing discomfort, stomach pain, bloating, and other problems. Since the secondary symptoms mirror those of stomach pain, it can lead to easy dismissal.

A planned minor surgery and hospitalisation are required for safe and effective removal. And there may be a possible shift to immunotherapy post-procedure, depending on the internal condition of the patient.

Also Read: Lung Cancer Symptoms: 6 Unusual Signs Of The Deadly Disease You Should Know

The Role Of Shoaib Ibrahim's Updates

Dipika Kakar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim's vlogs offer transparency with the public, which should serve as a reminder that emotional support plays a great role during the recovery process. And the step-by-step documentation of her case is a way to increase awareness amongst the general public about why taking your health seriously matters and how liver cancer treatment can be treated if caught early and before it spreads to other organs.

Here are some key ways that follow-up check-ups can help protect you:

Regular follow-up visits can lead to early detection of cancer, especially if it has recurred.

Liver cancer patients often face risks like cysts, infections, or treatment side effects, and follow-ups can offer timely medical treatment.

To track the treatment response, imaging tests like CT or MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), blood tests, and physical exams can show how well therapies like surgery, immunotherapy, or chemotherapy are working.

Improving survival rates after a cancer diagnosis, as cancer is a complex disease that requires a robust medical treatment plan and has varying survival rates based on the diagnosis.

Note: Your primary care physician can curate a tailored medical treatment plan that works for you. You need to follow it diligently for long-term relief and take the advice seriously as per your unique stage of the disease.

Also Read: Woman Loses 4 Limbs After A Dog's Lick Causes Sepsis: What You Need To Know About The Life-Threatening Condition

Broader Health Lessons

There are numerous broader health lessons that can be learned Dipika Kakar's journey, but the key one is that listening to your body's signals is critical. Take your health seriously, and if you have doubts regarding why you may be having stomach pain, then seeking medical guidance is key.

Stomach pain can signal more than acidity if the timing of it occurs after major surgery and you have risks of medical issues. Dipika Kakar's case is a reminder to prioritise health and seek medical advice for persistent symptoms. Do not wait for your stomach pain to get worse. When in doubt, seek help from medical professionals.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.