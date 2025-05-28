Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer: "Keep Me In Your Prayers"

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer through an Instagram post. Dipika was admitted to the hospital due to fever and her tumour surgery was postponed due to the health condition. Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim has been updating fans about her health for last one week. He, initially, revealed that Dipika was diagnosed with a tennis ball sized tumour in the liver, which now turned out to be Stage 2 Malignant.

What

On Tuesday (May 28), Dipika Kakar shared a long note on Instagram, revealing her cancer diagnosis.

She narrated the chain of events and mentioned how a stomach pain changed the course of her life.

Dipika hoped to face the adversity with all her positivity.

Dipika asked fans to "keep her in prayers."

The caption on the post read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

"I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," she added.

"Keep Me In Your Prayers", she captioned the post.

What Dipika's Husband Shoaib Said After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Shoaib Ibrahim, in his new vlog, shared how they are navigating through the tough times. Shoaib also spoke about how their two-year-old son Ruhaan reacted to the news. He said, "Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya (He has behaved sensibly). His feeding has stopped completely."

Dipika also joined Shoaib during the vlog session. She added how Ruhaan understood that his mother is not well.

Dipika added, "Usko pata hai kim mumma theek nahi hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai. But yes, sab log hain. So, we are staying strong (He has understood that mumma isn't well. He comes once or twice a day to me but then he realises that mumma isn't well. But yes, everyone is here)."

They captioned the video, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers."

How Shoaib Broke The News Of Dipika's Tumour Diagnosis

In his earlier vlog, Shoaib revealed that Dipika was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver. He said, "Dipika is not well, I think there is a stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. But when the pain did not decrease, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I returned, she was doing fine."

The actor added, "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

Summing Up

Dipika Kakar was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India. The show marked her comeback to the television after 5 years. The revelation of her disease came after Dipika made a voluntary exit from the show due to health issues. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal.