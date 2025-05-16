Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With 'Tennis Ball-Sized' Liver Tumour, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Details

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver. Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared the health update on his recent vlog.

Dipika Kakar was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India. The show marked her comeback to the television after 5 years. The revelation of her disease comes after Dipika made a voluntary exit from the show due to health issues.

Shoaib Ibrahim said in his recent vlog, "Dipika is not well, I think there is a stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. But when the pain did not decrease, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I returned, she was doing fine.

"Then, after papa's birthday, she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood test reports came, which indicated that she had infection in her body."

The actor added, "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

Shoaib also informed that the initial reports suggested that the tumour was benign. But they are waiting for some more crucial reports which will determine the future course of the treatment.

Meanwhile, Deepika was prescribed by doctors to get admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple have a son named Ruhaan.