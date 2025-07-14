Dipika Kakar Begins Targeted Therapy After Cancer Surgery, Says She Has "Developed A Few Ulcers" On Her Tongue

TV star Dipika Kakar revealed her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis in May and underwent a 14-hour surgery to remove the tumour. In the latest vlog, shared by her husband and Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, the couple shared her latest health update with fans and followers.

What's Happening

In the latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim said Dipika Kakar had started her targeted therapy treatment. "Her targeted therapy has begun. It's the first day. How are you feeling?" he asks his wife in the video.

"I'm fine right now. It'll get better slowly," says Dipika Kakar, who also appears in the vlog.

The video also captures the second day of her targeted therapy treatment.

"Today is the second day of targeted therapy. Are there any ulcers?" Shoaib Ibrahim asks Dipika Kakar.

To which, she says, "I have developed a few ulcers on my tongue. But it'll be alright. Doctor had already cautioned us about ulcers, and he had asked us to increase the water intake. I'll do that. I'm sure it'll be alright."

In the video, the couple -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- also shared a glimpse of a fun day with their two-year-old son Ruhaan. They recently started an official Instagram page for their son.

In A Nutshell

Dipika Kakar is on the road to recovery after undergoing an extensive 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. She is back home and spending time with her family, while resting and taking a simple diet. In his latest video, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim said she had begun targeted therapy and she had developed mild ulcers.

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Discharged From Hospital After Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery: "11 Days Of Being Here And Now..."