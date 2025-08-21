Judge Frank Caprio, Star Of <i>'Caught In Providence'</i>, Dies At 88 After Cancer Battle

Judge Frank Caprio, the kind-hearted jurist who rose to international fame through his reality court show Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88. His death, following a long and brave fight with pancreatic cancer, was confirmed in a statement shared on his Instagram account.

"Beloved for his compassion, humility and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," the statement read. "His warmth, humor and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."

A day before his death, he shared an Instagram post requesting his followers' prayers as he continued his fight against cancer.

"As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit," Caprio said in a video posted on social media.

"Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back at the hospital," he said, referring to the recurrence of cancer.

"I ask you again, if it's not too much, that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers."

Caprio was often described as the "Nicest Judge in the World" for his compassionate approach in the courtroom. His decisions, frequently guided by empathy and understanding, touched millions of people.

Viral videos from his court sessions-where he dismissed tickets for struggling families or offered words of encouragement gathered more than a billion views online.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio served as a municipal judge for decades before his courtroom was brought to television. Caught in Providence aired nationally from 2018 to 2020 and earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. The show highlighted his belief that justice should always include fairness, kindness, and respect for human dignity.

In 2023, Caprio revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He openly shared updates about his treatment, which included moments of optimism as well as challenges. Just weeks before his passing, he asked his followers for prayers during a difficult phase of his illness.

Beyond his legal career, Caprio was devoted to his family. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee called him a "true Rhode Island treasure" and ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in his honour.

Judge Caprio's legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, reminding people everywhere that justice can be delivered with compassion.