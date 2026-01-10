Video: Close Shave For Pedestrians As Car Rams Into Bengaluru Restaurant

A major road tragedy was averted in Bengaluru on Thursday night after a speeding car jumped into the divider on Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road and crashed into a restaurant's wall. The incident, which occurred at around 11.35 pm, was captured on CCTV cameras in the area. According to the police, the car, a Skoda model, was driven by 42-year-old Derrick Tony.

Tony was travelling from 18th Main Road towards 100 Feet Road. He was driving at a high speed. Police said that Tony was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Video

Tony failed to negotiate a left turn and instead drove straight into the divider. His car hit a two-wheeler and subsequently rammed into Barbeque Nation, causing extensive damage to the restaurant's wall.

At the time of Thursday's accident, a group of people who had just finished dinner were standing outside the hotel. A 10-second-long video showed the car coming at a high speed, jumping the divider, narrowly missing the pedestrians and ramming into the restaurant wall.

No Deaths Reported

No deaths were reported in the accident.

The group of people (standing outside the restaurant) escaped unhurt, while the driver of the two-wheeler sustained minor injuries. The man, identified as Jabir Ahmed, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A complaint was filed, following which a case was registered under the jurisdiction of the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station. Further investigation is underway.