Video: Lorry Enters Bengaluru Road From Wrong Side, Causes Serial Collisions

At least eight vehicles were damaged in a serial collision when a lorry entered a Bengaluru road from the wrong side.

The lorry driver entered the one-way road in Bagalur and rammed into four cars and four two-wheelers. One of the two-wheelers was found trapped beneath a car following the impact.

The accident led to heavy traffic congestion in the area during peak morning hours.

Police reached the spot, removed the damaged vehicles and cleared the traffic. The lorry driver ran away from the spot and is yet to be traced.