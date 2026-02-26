'Tried To Trap Me': Tenant Exposes Bengaluru Landlord's Unnotified Rent Agreement Change

Navigating the rental market can be a nightmare, especially when landlords use sneaky tactics to gain leverage. A Bengaluru landlord attempted to do the same when they secretly increased the notice period length from one month to two months without informing the tenant. In a Reddit post titled, 'Don't trust your "sweet" Bangalore landlord', the tenant shared how, despite being a model resident, they were caught off guard by the situation.

"I've been a tenant in the same Basavanagar flat since 2022. Never missed a payment, never a complaint. My 2026 renewal just came up, and when I asked the owner if any terms had changed, he literally messaged me: "No," the user wrote in the post.

After checking the draft line-by-line, the tenant found out the landlord had lied to them with a "silent" trap that changed the notice period length.

"Moral of the story: Even if your landlord seems like a "nice uncle," they are running a business. Compare your new agreement against your old one word-for-word before you sign," the user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation with the landlord.

After catching the landlord lying, the tenant said they were leaving the place by the end of March. The tenant also advised the landlord not to indulge in such practices.

"Please, next time, do not tell me that you can just do anything that you wish to because you are the owner of the flat. Even I own a flat and have never behaved this way with any of my tenants," they wrote.



'Happened With Me As Well'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences with other entitled landlords, highlighting that it was a common problem in the city.

"Yeah, this happened to me too once. But it was during COVID-19, so I had leverage," said one user, while another added: "My previous landlord introduced 3 months notice period."

A third commented: "A similar incident happened to me when I visited a flat for rent, she literally asked 5x monthly rent as deposit, I politely told her according to the laws it should max 2 months, she told me she is the owner and can set the deposit as her wish."

A fourth said: "Oh man. You've just dug a hole for yourself. He'll create a nuisance for you during move-out. You should have been outright diplomatic and just quietly moved out."