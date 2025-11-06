Bengaluru Couple Murders Landlady, Flees With Her Gold <i>Mangalsutra</i>, Arrested

In a shocking case of murder and robbery, police have arrested a tenant couple for allegedly killing their landlady and stealing her gold mangalsutra in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru.

The victim, Srilakshmi, was found dead inside her residence on New Millennium School Road on Tuesday. Her husband, who works at an incense stick shop in Cottonpet, discovered her body later that evening after repeated phone calls went unanswered. She was found lying in the hall with injuries on her neck, lips, and face, and her gold mangalsutra missing.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Acting on leads, officers arrested the tenant couple, Prasad Srishail Makai and his wife Sakshi Hanumant Hoddur, who were living in the victim's house.

During interrogation, the couple confessed to murdering Srilakshmi and fleeing with her jewellery.

Police said further investigation is underway.

