Bengaluru Man Shoots Wife A Week After She Sends Him Divorce Notice

The couple was separated, and the accused, Balamurugan, allegedly shot four rounds at his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, after she returned home from work. He surrendered at a police station after the murder.

An investigation into the case is underway, and police are also probing the source of the firearm.
Bengaluru:

A man killed his wife in Bengaluru today, a week after she sent him a divorce notice. The couple was separated, and the accused, Balamurugan, allegedly shot four rounds at his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, after she returned home from work. He surrendered at a police station after the murder.

The 40-year-old man was a software engineer by degree and earlier worked in a private firm, but has been unemployed for the last four years. Bhuvaneshwari, 39, was an assistant manager with Union Bank of India.

The couple got married in 2011 and moved to Bengaluru in 2018 after he joined a private software company. Both are natives of Salem district in Tamil Nadu and share two children.

They were living separately for more than a year due to marital disputes. The woman stayed with the children in Rajajinagar. Police said the accused suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship, which led to frequent arguments.

Around a week ago, Bhuvaneshwari sent a divorce notice to Balamurugan, and the case was pending in a court.

On Tuesday, Balamurugan allegedly traced his wife's movements and waited for her to return from work. Around 6.30 pm, he fired four rounds at her, including a fatal shot.

Bhuvaneshwari was rushed to Shanbhog Hospital but died of her injuries on the way.

An investigation into the case is underway, and police are also probing the source of the firearm.

