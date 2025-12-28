Indian Man's Honest Comparison Of Middle-Class Life In Canada Vs India Triggers Debate

An Indian expat in Canada has stirred up an online debate with a video comparing middle-class life in Canada and India. In the Instagram clip, Vishal showcases his daily life and contrasts it with what he says is the harsh reality of life in Indian cities. In the video, Vishal highlighted the absence of constant honking, which is a sharp contrast to the noise pollution common in Indian metro cities. He also pointed to the ability to hear birds chirping and breathe fresh air as standard features of daily life that are difficult to find in many prominent Indian cities.

"Life of a middle-class family is 10x better in Canada 🇨🇦 than that in India," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Vishal's take has sparked a heated online debate, with some backing his views and others pushing back, saying quality of life is more complex than a simple comparison. Many shared counter-perspectives, citing the high cost of living, extreme winters, and the emotional toll of being away from family as reasons to return to India.

One user wrote, "I would agree with everything you said; I have experienced a wide difference in the living standards...yes, Canada has its own problems, but when I weigh it with respect to the quality of life, it definitely ranks way higher than in India...it's harsh, but it's the reality."

Another commented, "Canada may have better roads, but India has opportunities and warmth you cannot measure."

A third said, "“Peace and clean air are important, but living close to family also matters a lot."