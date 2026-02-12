"It's About Community": Why This Indian Man Chose To Leave The US And Return To Punjab

Many Indians settle abroad for better careers and financial stability, drawn to countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. However, they often face cultural challenges, homesickness, and distance from loved ones. While some make their new country home, others choose to return. Recently, an Indian man, studying at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared his reasons for returning to Punjab from the US. In an Instagram reel, Sanjum Singh Dhaliwal stated that community and culture were more significant factors than financial differences.

"Sanjum, you were at UCLA, California. The weather is so nice; it's the American dream. Why did you move back to Punjab? One word: community. Three more words: ease of living," he said.

He highlighted the "hospitality, ease, and comfort" of Punjab, citing an experience where a mechanic quickly fixed his car at home, which he contrasted with a stressful situation in the US.

"There is absolutely no amount of money which could match the level of hospitality, ease, and comfort. The culture is so helpful, like, 'Let me get your thing fixed first before we even talk money.' It gave me absolutely zero tension," he added. His video also mentioned Amritsar Kulche as a top reason for his return.

The video has sparked online debate about community ties versus labour costs. Users also pointed out the complexities of cultural and economic factors. One user commented that labour is undervalued in India due to its abundance and low cost.

Another said, "Funny how people come to the USA and think ever experience will be perfect. Someone will come at 1pm to fix a car, which is a privilege for Americans. You should have used the next-door neighbor's app. Plus our labour is expensive because we value labourers. Yet, I'm glad you made your existential decision. People come here for dollars, and building a new community takes time and patience."

A third user stated, 'I think Punjab in itself is an outlier of India; the community of that state is far more helpful and mindful than a large portion of India. At the same time, living in Texas feels the same way; there's a strong sense of community compared to other places. Nonetheless, nothing fills the hole of being home like being in India."

"People crying about cheap labour need a reality check. In Amritsar, 9600 isn't cheap. Step out of your fairyland. Workers know their worth and quote their rates accordingly," added a fourth.