"Shared Understandings": India On US' "Pulses" Revision To Trade Deal

Amendments in the United States' factsheet on the India tariff agreement reflect "shared understandings" of both countries, an External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

"As you are aware, the India-US statement on the framework for an interim agreement on (a) reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (deal) was issued on February 7. The statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in this matter," the EAM said.

"Both sides will now work towards implementing this and finalising the interim agreement."

The ministry's remarks follow the US revising its factsheet to drop a provision requiring India to reduce tariffs on "certain pulses" and alter wording relating to a "commitment" to purchase US$500 billion in American coal, energy, agriculture, and information and technology goods.

The factsheet released by the White House on Tuesday read: "India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."

The revised version, released Wednesday, omitted the phrase "certain pulses".

Similarly, the earlier version said: "India committed to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products."

And the new version dropped mention of agricultural products while replacing the word "committed" with "intends".

The changes came after the opposition, which has been critical of the secrecy with which the interim agreement was negotiated, continuously questioned its impact on India's farmers.

In a scathing post on X Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the ruling BJP, claiming the pact undermined India's strategic autonomy, as well as the agriculture and textile sectors.

He pointed to the apparent underhanded inclusion of the phrase "certain pulses", which he said had not been mentioned in an earlier communication from the US on this deal.

Since announcing the deal the government has repeatedly said India's farmers – crores of whom are small or marginal landholders – and the agriculture sector – which employs over 45 per cent of the country's population, according to some estimates – will continue to be protected.

"I can say with absolute certainty our farmers, artisans, and handloom industry will not suffer harm," Commerce MInister Piyush Goyal said calling the deal "fair, equitable, and balanced".