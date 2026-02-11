"President Trump, Talk To Us As Equals": Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Centre

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today outlined what the Opposition bloc INDIA would say to US President Donald Trump on the latest trade deal, which Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had labelled as far less like a free trade agreement and far more like a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, gave three points on what he claimed India should have ideally done in dealing with Trump, who is known for his unpredictable nature in deciding on policies.

"If the INDIA alliance was negotiating with President Trump, I will tell you what we would say. The first thing we would say is President Trump, the most important thing in this equation, you want to protect your dollar, we are your friends. We appreciate you. We want to help you protect your dollar," Gandhi said.

"But please remember that if you want to protect your dollar, the biggest asset that can protect your dollar is with the Indian people. We would say if you want access to this data, then please understand that you are going to talk to us as an equal. You're not going to talk to us as if we are your servants," he said.

Second, India will protect its energy security no matter what happens, Gandhi said, alluding to US pressure on India to stop buying oil from Russia.

"Third, we would say President Trump, we understand that you have a voter base, agricultural voter base, that you need to protect your farmers. But we will also protect our farmers... Let's talk as equals. We would not be made equal to Pakistan," Gandhi said.

Trade Deal Tweaks

The White House removed "pulses" from a list of American products on which it said India will eliminate or reduce tariffs, in a revised fact sheet issued on the interim trade deal. On Monday, the White House had issued a fact sheet regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

An initial version of the factsheet highlighted key terms of the agreement including that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products. The fact sheet had also said that India committed to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products.

The revised factsheet removed the reference made regarding pulses and changed the word committed used for India to "intends".

"India intends to buy..." the revised version said.

Gandhi attacked the Centre in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session, a day after the Congress party alleged India has voluntarily undermined its own trade leverage. The session will end on April 2. The two houses of parliament will be adjourned for a recess on February 13, and meet again on March 9 to allow standing committees to examine the demands for grants of ministries and departments.