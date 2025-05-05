"Pay Or Vacate": Bengaluru Tenant Alleges Unfair Charges, Poor Living Conditions

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru tenant alleges harassment and extra charges from his landlord. He reports being charged Rs 300 for borewell repairs not listed in his agreement His post received widespread attention, prompting similar tenant experiences

A tenant in Bengaluru has alleged harassment by his landlord over unfair charges and crumbling living conditions at his rented 1-room kitchen near Electronic City Phase 2. Sharing his ordeal on Reddit, the man claimed he was being forced to pay Rs 300 for borewell motor repairs, a charge he says was never part of his rental agreement.

"I stay at a 1RK near Electronic City Phase 2. Rent is Rs 6,500 every month for such a crappy and crampy room," he wrote, pointing out the high rent despite the room's deteriorating condition. He alleged that the walls suffer from severe water seepage, an issue that has remained unresolved despite repeated complaints. Ironically, he added, the landlord owns a real estate company.

The final straw, according to the tenant, was when the landlord suddenly demanded Rs 300 towards borewell repairs. "This month, out of the blue, he asked for bore motor repair charges Rs 300. I have a rental agreement and nothing in that states about this kind of charge except if I damage anything," he wrote.

When he questioned the demand, the landlord allegedly told him to either pay up or vacate the premises. "I know nothing can be done about this situation except to pay or vacate, but I just wanted to share the situation in Namma Bengaluru, where landlords are taking advantage of every situation," the tenant concluded.

The Reddit post soon went viral and triggered an array of reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "You are tenant to parasite. They are like maybe 10% of landlords in BLR. i suggest u start looking for other places, as this guy will just keep leeching off you. Look to share a 2bhk with a room mate or something. In fact ur better of in a PG for the rent you are paying."

Another user also shared their experience, "Land lords are very bad, same experience even I had when I first moved. We agreed on deposit money of 50k and paid him advance 10k. He told me rent 13k. But when I reached there suddenly there is 1k water charge excluded so it is now 14k, than I gave him 50k in hand he brought me rental agreement with 60k as deposit and argument happened and finally he accepted 50k than covid happened and had to leave, where he is crying coz there is agreement how can I leave in between? Never got a single penny back. Living on rent is headache in city like Bengaluru as per my experience."