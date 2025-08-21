Tamil Pilot's Endearing Announcement On IndiGo Flight Wins Hearts: "<i>Mera Hindi Sundar Hai</i>"

A video showing an Indigo flight captain making passengers smile with his attempt to speak in Hindi has gone viral on social media. Captain Pradeep Krishnan, from Tamil Nadu, won over passengers' hearts with his humorous and endearing welcome announcement on a Patna-bound flight. He greeted passengers in broken Hindi, saying "Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai" (Everyone, namaskar. My Hindi is beautiful). He even jokingly explained turbulence at 3,000 feet in a way that left passengers amused.

"Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega. Hum aaj Patna se aage jaata hai. Uppar main, 3,000 feet pe.. turbulence thora, daga daga daga karega. Seat belt daalenge nahi toh adega," he was heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Social media users showered praise on Captain Pradeep Krishnan for his humility and sense of humour, applauding his effort to make passengers feel comfortable by speaking in Hindi. Many admired his courage to speak in a non-native language, while others were amused by his humorous explanation of turbulence.

One user wrote, "That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language which is not your mother tongue."

Another commented, "I really love the scenes of people from different states of India. It's like adding different kinds of spices or tadka from their different lands. And it all makes the language more spicy and tasty. I love the concept of a common and perfectly scientific language for a diverse country like India."

A third said, "I guess, with this Hindi, people are all the more interested in listening to your announcement. It was funny and cute."

A fourth added, "Captain - Aapki Hindi bohut sundar hai. Important is get the message across to passengers, which you did with words and actions. I am sure everyone paid attention to your message!"