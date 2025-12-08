"I Also Want To Go Home": IndiGo Pilot Apologises To Passengers Amid Delays

An IndiGo pilot has apologised to his passengers amid the ongoing flight delays, saying he, too, wanted to “go home.” Captain Pradeep Krishnan addressed passengers through the aircraft's public address (PA) system, saying he understood their frustration.

In a video shared on Instagram, he is heard telling the travellers, “I am trying my level best to speed up,” and “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and we will give you more updates.”

“I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important,” he captioned the post.

“I promise you, we're not on strike. As pilots, we're trying our best, and we want to go home too. A lot has been happening in the last few days, and my heart goes out to everyone who's stuck or stranded. I know it's not easy.”

He added that his flight to Coimbatore was also delayed and said he appreciated people's patience and support. He then requested flyers to be kind to ground staff.

“They are trying their best to get you home,” he said. The message was met with applause from passengers.

IndiGo is showing steady recovery after a period of major flight disruptions. The airline is now operating over 1,650 flights, up from 1,500 the previous day, covering 137 out of 138 destinations. On-time performance improved to 75 per cent on Sunday, compared to 30 per cent the day before.

Passengers affected by cancellations or delays are being offered full waivers for rescheduling and cancellations for bookings up to December 15, with refunds totaling Rs 610 crore already processed. The airline is also working to sort out separated baggage, having successfully delivered 3,000 pieces across India.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has intervened to stabilise operations, including capping airfares to prevent overcharging. The Ministry continues to monitor IndiGo's operations through a 24x7 control room.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo, giving the airline a short deadline to respond. The airline has since promised that operations would stabilise, possibly by December 10.