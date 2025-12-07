IndiGo's Schedules Returning To Normal Levels, On-Time Performance Rises

IndiGo is on track to operate over 1,650 flights, up from 1,500 yesterday, the airline said in a status update this evening. It said 137 out of 138 destinations are in operation with on-time performance of 75 per cent, up from 30 per cent yesterday.

The airline iterated it will give full waiver on cancellations and reschedule requests for bookings till December 15. The process of refunds and sorting luggage is going on fast, it said.

"We are working round the clock to resume normal service. Please bear with us," IndiGo said in its latest status update today.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by IndiGo's operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience, officials said.

Air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace as all other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo's performance has shown steady improvement today, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels, they said.

Airfare Regulation To Prevent Overcharging

In light of recent cancellations leading to a shift in demand and temporary surge in airfares, the ministry intervened and introduced a cap on airfares with immediate effect. This measure ensures fairness and affordability for travellers, officials said.

Since the implementation of this order, fare levels across affected routes have moderated to acceptable limits. All airlines have been instructed to comply strictly with the revised fare structure, they said.

Passenger Refunds And Rescheduling Support

To ensure financial protection for passengers, the ministry issued strict directives to IndiGo requiring that all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by 8 pm today. IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience.

Baggage Reconciliation And Delivery

The ministry has instructed IndiGo to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of yesterday.

Airport Operations And On-Ground Facilitation

Airport directors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa have confirmed normal conditions across terminals today. Passenger movement remains smooth with no crowding at check-in, security, or boarding points, officials said.

On-ground support has been strengthened through enhanced monitoring and timely deployment of assistance by airport operators and CISF.

Real-Time Monitoring And Control Measures

The MoCA's 24x7 control room continues to function as an integrated coordination hub, overseeing flight operations, airport conditions, and passenger support requirements. Passenger calls are being promptly attended to, with necessary assistance as required. Our teams remain deployed on the ground to supervise operational planning, crew rostering, and passenger handling standards, ensuring full compliance.

Reassurance To Passengers

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it wishes to reassure the travelling public that passenger safety, convenience, and dignity remain the highest priority of the government. The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilize entirely, it said.

The ministry will continue vigilant monitoring to ensure full protection of passenger rights and interests, and further updates will be shared as required.