"Can't Work Here": Delhi Employee Walks Out Of Startup On First Day Of Job, Internet Reacts

A viral tweet about a Delhi startup employee quitting on his first day has sparked widespread attention on social media. The individual joined a Delhi-based startup but abruptly left the office during lunch, leaving his laptop behind. After ignoring multiple calls from the company, he finally spoke with an HR representative, briefly explaining that he couldn't continue working there without elaborating further.

"A friend told me about this guy who joined a startup here in Delhi. On his very first day, he left his laptop on his desk during lunch and just never came back. He ignored everyone's calls initially but later picked up HR's, and just said he cannot work there," the X user wrote.

A friend told me about this guy who joined a startup here in Delhi. On his very first day, he left his laptop on his desk during lunch and just never came back. He ignored everyone's calls initially but later picked up HR's, and just said he cannot work there 😭 — Poan Sapdi (@Poan__Sapdi) August 19, 2025

The incident sparked online discussions about workplace culture and employee expectations. While the exact reason for his abrupt exit remains unclear, netizens praised his decisiveness, with some speculating it reflected a toxic work environment or a mismatch in expectations. Others shared similar experiences, highlighting a growing trend of prioritising mental peace and workplace fit.

One user wrote, "That's wild but honestly not surprising. Startup culture can be overwhelming, and sometimes the fit just isn't right. It's important to trust your instincts about a workplace, even if it means walking away on day one. Have you ever felt that way about a job?"

Another commented, "Happens a lot. Secretly, a lot of people plan it – few execute it. I had a guy join me, quite young and jolly and after lunch, he disappeared. The laptop just sat there. Didn't turn up the next day and found from HR that he left."

A third said, "Everyone should have the courage to protect their mental peace." A fourth added, "Respect to him for showing some spine."

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the incident.