Gurgaon Influencer Pays His Driver Rs 53,000 A Month, Looks Forward To Him Earning Rs 1 Lakh

Gurgaon-based influencer, entrepreneur, and content creator Ankur Warikoo has sparked a heated debate online by sharing details about his longtime driver's salary and benefits. Ankur shared that his driver, Dayanand Bhaiya, earns over Rs 50,000 per month, a significantly higher amount than the average salary for similar roles.

He revealed that Dayanand receives an annual increment of 11%, health insurance, is treated like family, holds keys to their home and even knows their ATM pin. He also got a one-month Diwali bonus this year and a new scooter as a gift. With his latest increment, Dayanand's monthly salary stands at Rs 53,350.

How The Driver's Salary Increased From Rs 15,000 to Rs 53,000

In a post shared on X, Ankur wrote, "He joined us 13 years ago at Rs 15,000 and has since become an integral part of our family while building his own life. His three children are well-settled in good jobs and happily married. He continues to live frugally, with unwavering punctuality and discipline: wakes up at 4:30 a.m., sleeps by 8:30 p.m., is never late, and always carries a smile. He isn't just our driver; he is our trusted partner."

Detailing a wide range of responsibilities he handles within the household, Ankur added, "He drives our children to classes, holds duplicate house keys, knows our ATM PIN, handles all important errands that don't require our presence, treats me as his own (addresses everyone in the family as tum and not aap) and is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and myself. He saves us time, mental load, and effort. In return, all he ever wanted was trust - which we gladly gave. He has been one of the best uses of our money, and I can't wait for him to reach Rs 1 lakh per month in the next 5-6 years."

The latest annual increment has raised our driver Dayanand Bhaiya's monthly salary to Rs. 53,350 plus insurance, one-month Diwali bonus, and a scooty.



He joined us 13 years ago at Rs. 15,000 and has since become an integral part of our family while building his own life.

Social Media Reactions

The disclosure sparked a mixed reaction, with some expressing appreciation while others criticised the decision to share such personal details online. One user wrote, "Acknowledgement?? It is called making someone's life public. What was the need to share his personal details, like his salary? You could have acknowledged his efforts in person."

Ankur replied, “And what makes you think I haven't done that. You seem to have never led a team.”

And what makes you think I haven't done that.



You seem to have never led a team.

Another added, "Nice to consider them a part of the family (have always done)… but sharing salary amount is very cringe. Even if one said that the idea is to encourage people to give decent salaries, still cringe and disrespectful because it dilutes the effect."

To this, Ankur said, “You seem new to my content. Salaries are open to everyone. We follow radical transparency for a reason.”

You seen new to my content



Salaries are open for everyone - we follow radical transparency for a reason.

Someone commented, "I respect the good work Warikoo has done in educating the masses about finance. But publicly sharing someone's salary, benefits, and that they have your ATM pin and house keys etc, can be dangerous."

Ankur shared a detailed response, "One, you are right. Just that he does not have access to our personal finances. Our ATM pin is not our personal finance. You are wiser than this. Two, I agree with you. Just that there are far bigger risks to me and my knowns, and you will have to trust me that I understand those and have guardrails on. Three, strongly disagree. There is a reason why a nobody like me gained any level of acceptance when it came to personal finance. Because it should not have been personal, and I made it public. Starting with me. My business income. My investments. My performance. My salary. None of this should have ever been personal. We are conditioned to believe it should be. Salary is a great example. Companies spend an inordinate amount of time and energy trying to hide salaries from their employees. Why? Because they do a terrible job of determining the salaries. It is their incompetence masquerading as this is personal information, do not share it. I always abhorred it. So in my startup, salaries and the basis for it is one hundred per cent transparent.”

1. You are right.

Just that he doesn't have access to our personal finance. Our ATM pin is not our personal finance. You are wiser than this.

2. Agree with you.

Just that there are far bigger risks to me and my knowns and you will have to trust me that I understand those and…

Earlier this month, GreyLabs CEO Aman Goel revealed on social media that he and his wife, Harshita Srivastava, pay Rs 1 lakh per month to their full-time home manager. He said the "educated" manager, who previously worked as an operations head at a hotel chain, handles everything related to the household like food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, groceries, laundry, etc, allowing the couple to focus on growing their business.

