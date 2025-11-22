Mossad's Big Claim: Hamas Terror Network In Europe For "On-Command" Attacks

Israel's Mossad intelligence service has publicly alleged that Hamas has been cultivating an operational network across Europe, working through covert cells.

In a statement, the agency said that cooperation with European security services had led to the discovery of weapons, the arrest of suspects and the prevention of planned attacks.

According to the statement, European partners helped disrupt plots aimed at Israeli and Jewish communities. Joint actions in countries such as Germany and Austria resulted in several suspects being detained and in the seizure of weapon stockpiles prepared for use "on command" against civilians.

One of the key breakthroughs cited by investigators came in Vienna last September. Austria's DSN security service located a weapons stash containing handguns and explosive materials and later tied it to Mohammad Naim – the son of senior Hamas political bureau official Bassem Naim, who is closely aligned with Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza.

Mossad accused Hamas leadership overseas of quietly facilitating these efforts. "The involvement of the organisation's leadership in Qatar in advancing terror operations is not being revealed for the first time," the Mossad stated. "Senior Hamas figures continue to publicly deny any connection as part of an effort to shield the group's image in the international arena."

The agency also pointed to a meeting between Mohammad Naim and his father in Qatar in September, saying it may reflect formal Hamas support for operations in Europe. In its statement, Mossad cautioned that ongoing denials by senior leaders "could signal a loss of control by the leadership over rogue operatives."

Investigators are also focusing on Hamas-aligned individuals working from Turkey, which has long been a base for the organisation. German authorities recently arrested Burhan al-Khatib in November; officials say he had previously been active in Turkey before relocating.

European intelligence services have meanwhile expanded their crackdown beyond direct security interventions. Authorities in Germany, for instance, have targeted charities and religious institutions suspected of helping Hamas raise funds or spread extremist ideology, viewing them as a crucial part of the organisation's infrastructure on the continent.

Mossad stressed that Hamas accelerated its foreign activities after the October 7 attack on Israel, attempting to build clandestine cells and operational capabilities abroad in a manner similar to strategies used by Iran and its proxies. The intelligence service said it is currently working to disrupt "dozens of attack plots" around the world, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding Israeli and Jewish communities internationally.