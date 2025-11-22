Donald Trump Jr, Girlfriend Dance To Bollywood Song At Udaipur Wedding

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, shook a leg to the beats of a Bollywood song at a grand wedding in Udaipur. The occasion was the sangeet ceremony of Netra Mantena, the daughter of US billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder and CTO of Superorder, in the city of lakes. The three-day star-studded festivities kicked off on Friday (November 21).

The sangeet, hosted by Karan Johar, was a night to remember, with performances by top Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan. But it was one moment that truly took the spotlight - Ranveer Singh getting Trump Jr. and Anderson to groove to his hit number "What Jhumka?" from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The guests went wild as the actor playfully pulled them onto the stage. The video of the impromptu dance, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Trump Jr. and Anderson dancing together before Ranveer made them dance to the Hindi song.

Bettina looked stunning in a gold lehenga-choli, while Ranveer shone in a black formal suit. He also got everyone on stage to dance to Simmba's song "Aankh Maare" and entertained the guests by singing Gully Boy's "Apna Time Aayega".

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's grand Udaipur wedding will have around 600 guests over the three-day-long celebrations at multiple iconic venues, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and Jagmandir Island Palace.

Alongside Indian artists, the wedding will also feature performances by international pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

The bride, Netra Mantena, is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a Columbia University graduate and a 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 listee. He is the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a rapidly growing software platform that helps multi-location restaurants improve delivery and takeaway operations.

The wedding festivities are expected to conclude on November 23, with the grand reception in the evening.