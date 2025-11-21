Pilot Dies As Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes, Bursts Into Flames At Dubai Air Show

A Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, sending a plume of thick black smoke over Al Maktoum International Airport as crowds looked on. The pilot died in the crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

The aircraft -- a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) -- went down at around 2:10 pm local time, according to eyewitnesses and videos sourced by NDTV.

According to sources, the pilot failed to recover from a negative G-Force turn. Negative G-Force is the force experienced in a direction opposite to that of gravity.

The crash occurred during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions. The event has seen major announcements this week, including multi-billion-dollar aircraft orders by Emirates and FlyDubai.

IAF LCA Tejas jet crashes & bursts into flames. The pilot was killed instantly, visuals from Dubai Air Show 25!



A clear video of the crash while performing the maneuver! pic.twitter.com/vfoJTSbGbH — Chauhan (@Platypuss_10) November 21, 2025

The incident marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case.

The Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role combat aircraft, built to perform air-defence missions, offensive air support, and close-combat operations. It is noted for being one of the lightest and smallest fighters in its class.

A key feature of the jet is its Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat, designed to allow pilots to eject safely even at zero altitude and zero speed -- such as during take-off, landing, or low-level manoeuvres. The system uses an explosive charge to blow off the canopy, thrust the pilot clear of the aircraft, and deploy parachutes to stabilise descent.

Spectators at the air show witnessed the crash from viewing enclosures near the runway. Videos showed the Tejas flying a demonstration routine before losing altitude and descending rapidly. Seconds later, a column of black smoke rose, prompting gasps and hurried movement among visitors.

The Tejas programme has been central to India's efforts to modernise its ageing fighter fleet and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. The first Tejas squadron, the No. 45 'Flying Daggers', was inducted into the IAF in 2016.

In September, the Centre signed a major new contract with HAL for 97 additional Tejas fighters, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. The government had earlier committed to buying 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft under a 2021 agreement, although those deliveries have been delayed.