"Isolated Occurrence": Tejas Jet-Maker HAL On Dubai Air Show Crash As Shares Tumble

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday called the deadly Tejas fighter jet crash during an air show in Dubai an "isolated occurrence".

An HAL-manufactured Tejas plane crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, killing the lone pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, on Friday.

As the shares of the HAL tumbled over eight per cent during the morning trade on Monday, the company said the crash was caused by "exceptional circumstances".

"We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances," the HAL said in a stock exchange filing.

"We would like to assure that there is no impact on the company's business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries," it said as the stock tanked about 8 per cent to Rs 4,205 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the HAL stock dropped 4 per cent to hit the day's low of Rs 4,405.

"The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation The company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments," it added.

After the Tejas jet crashed on the last day of the Middle East's largest aviation event, which started on Monday, the company said it was deeply saddened by the loss of life of the "courageous IAF pilot".

The fighter jet, a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), was reportedly flying for about eight minutes and completed two to three laps when it went into a nose-dive at around 2:15 pm (local time).

It is believed that the pilot failed to recover from a negative-G manoeuvre at low altitude.

The aircraft was from a squadron in Tamil Nadu's Sulur and was in service since 2016.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The incident marked the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter jet went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot had ejected safely in that accident.