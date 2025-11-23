Air Force Officer's Final Goodbye To Husband Killed In Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show

Surrounded by family members, Wing Commander Afshan on Sunday paid her last respects to her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show.

The Indian Air Force pilot's body was today brought to his ancestral village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh and cremated with full military honours.

He died in a crash on Friday.

A video showed his wife and fellow Air Force Officer Afshan fighting back tears as she saluted her husband.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Wing Commander Afshan salutes her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, as she pays her last respects to him.



His wife and their five-year-old daughter survive Namansh.

A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, Wing Commander Syal served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty, the Air Force said.

"His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude," the Air Force said.

Villagers, who had gathered around to take one last look at Wing Commander Namansh Syal, expressed their grief over the loss.

Pankaj Chadha, who studied at the same schools as Wing Commander Syal, said, "I have also studied in the same school as Namansh, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems. He was the pride of our school."

Another resident Sandeep Kumar said, "We are from the same village as Namansh, Patialkar. Everyone in our village is sad. He was like our younger brother. This should not have happened. We do not have words. We met him 3-4 months ago when he visited our village."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss, saying that "a brave son of India taken far too soon".

