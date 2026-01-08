RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Exam From Feb 16: Check City Slip, Admit Card Release Dates

RRB ALP CBT 1 Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam to fill 9,970 vacancies across various railway zones. According to the official notice, the computer-based examination (CBT) will be conducted from February 16 to February 18, 2026.

The Board has also shared details regarding the exam city intimation slip and admit card. The exam city slip and travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available 10 days before the candidate's exam date on the respective RRB websites. Admit cards can be downloaded four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Key Instructions For Exam Day

Candidates must carry the original Photo Identity Document mentioned in their application. Failure to do so will result in denial of entry to the exam hall.

Candidates who have verified their Aadhaar during application submission are advised to keep their Aadhaar unlocked in the UIDAI system to ensure smooth verification at the exam centre.

Candidates should rely only on official RRB websites for updates and avoid unauthenticated sources.

Beware of touts offering fake job appointments; RRB recruitment is strictly merit-based through CBT.

RRB has specified that selection will be based solely on exam performance, and no offline or monetary consideration influences the recruitment process.