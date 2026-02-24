One Dead After DMK Leader's Son Rams Family In Tamil Nadu Road Rage Shocker

A 20-year-old son of a DMK leader in Tamil Nadu has been arrested after he allegedly rammed a car into four members of a family after an altercation, killing one of them. Besides the main accused Adithya, his friends Rithik Kumar and Harish, who were in the car at the time of the incident, have been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Sivamoorthy, an assistant labour inspector and a resident of Krishnagiri district. According to the police, Adithya was driving and found the road outside Sivamoorthy's home blocked by a parked two-wheeler. He started honking, and Sivamoorthy and his family members came out to remove the two-wheelers.

An altercation began during which Adithya rammed the car into Sivamoorthy, his son Kirubakaran, daughter-in-law Amsavalli, and granddaughter Nilani. Sivamoorthy took the brunt of the impact and succumbed to his injuries.

A case of murder has been registered, and the three accused arrested. Further probe is on, police said. Sivamoorthy's son Kirubakaran shared his chilling account. "Our two-wheeler was parked outside our residence. They came and honked. When we tried to move our vehicle, they hit and damaged our two-wheeler. Our neighbours and I questioned their behaviour. They were intoxicated. They brought a stick and tried to beat us up."

"My father was speaking to them patiently. All of a sudden, one of them rammed the car into us. My father died after the car hit him," he said.

Sivamoorthy's daughter-in-law, Amsavalli, said they tried to settle the matter peacefully. "He killed my father-in-law. My child was injured."

A police officer told NDTV that Adithya's father is a DMK leader in Krishnagiri district. "The victim's family has demanded strict action. We are proceeding. A murder case has been registered."

Nainar Nagendran, state BJP chief, has attacked the ruling DMK over the incident. "What answer does the Chief Minister have? DMK functionaries have become powerful and are ready to do anything, anywhere," the BJP leader said.