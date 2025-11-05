Tata Electronics Woman Employee Arrested For Placing Camera In Hostel Toilet

A female employee of Tata Electronics has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the toilet of the women's hostel provided by the company in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.

Police said the accused Neelukumari Gupta, who hails from Odisha, had secretly recorded at least one video of women using the facility. The incident came to light after another resident, a woman from Maharashtra, grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the hostel management, following which a search was conducted and a tiny camera was found concealed in the washroom.

"A tiny camera was recovered. The woman had planned to send the footage to her boyfriend. We are investigating the motive," a senior police officer told NDTV. Responding to whether any recordings had been shared, the officer said, "Our investigation reveals she had recorded a video but was caught before it was shared."

As news of the incident spread, hundreds of women employees gathered in protest Tuesday evening, demanding strict action against the accused and greater safety measures inside the company's accommodation.

Tata Electronics has not released an official statement so far regarding the incident.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway, including whether more footage was recorded and if anyone else was involved.