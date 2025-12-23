"No Wrong Words": Shimla Doctor Speaks Out On Fight With Patient Over <i>'Tu'</i>

A day after a fight erupted inside a ward of Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College over the use of the word "tu" (informal way of saying you), the doctor involved said that he had not used wrong words or tone, neither did he raise his volume.

Dr Raghav Narula, a senior resident at IGMC, said the patient Arjun Panwar had come to the ward and he was seeing his old X-rays and scans as per protocol. When the patient seemed familiar to him, he said he remarked, "Tu dekha dekha lag raha hai (I think I have seen you somewhere)." "He then lost his cool over why I addressed him as 'tu'. When I said that I have not wrong words or tone, the patient got even more heated up, as did the person accompanying him. They then also used abusive language," the doctor added.

The doctor also said in the video that the 10-second clip that went viral does not show what happened before or after the incident. The viral video shows Narula repeatedly hitting Panwar while he lay on the bed, trying to protect himself.

On Monday, Panwar had claimed that he had visited the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties. The doctor behaved rudely with him without any provocation and an argument broke out after he protested Narula's behaviour. "I had just undergone a bronchoscopy and was struggling to breathe. When I asked for oxygen, the doctor questioned my admission status. I requested that he speak to me with respect, but he became confrontational. He responded by saying, 'tu is just tu'. When I asked if he spoke to his family in such a manner, he claimed I was getting 'personal' and began hitting me," he added.

The Resident Doctors' Association of IGMC defended Narula on Tuesday, claiming that patient "misbehaved and used abusive language" against the doctor and his family when asked about his medical records. The association alleged that the patient started the fight by kicking the doctor. The association also demanded an impartial enquiry into the incident. Narula also alleged that the patient and his relatives "threatened to kill" him.

Relatives, friends, and other patients staged a protest, demanding the arrest of the doctor, prompting authorities to seek the help of local police to bring the situation under control.

The Shimla Police has registered an FIR against the doctor. Superintendent of Police (Shimla district) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told ANI, "All aspects of the case are being examined, including medical records and electronic evidence, such as the video footage. Strict action will be taken as per law, based on the findings of the investigation."