A doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has been accused of physically assaulting a patient on Monday.

The patient, Arjun Panwar, went to the hospital for medical tests. After experiencing breathing difficulties, Panwar lay down on a bed in another ward. He said the doctor started behaving rudely with him without any provocation. An argument broke out after Panwar protested the behaviour, and the doctor started hitting him.

"I had just undergone a bronchoscopy and was struggling to breathe. When I asked for oxygen, the doctor questioned my admission status," Panwar said.

"I requested that he speak to me with respect, but he became confrontational. He responded by saying, 'tu is just tu'. When I asked if he spoke to his family in such a manner, he claimed I was getting 'personal' and began hitting me," he added.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the doctor can be seen repeatedly hitting Panwar while he lay on the bed, trying to protect himself.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the hospital demanding action against the accused doctor.

The Shimla IGMC hospital administration has constituted a three-member inquiry committee. Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent (MS) of IGMC Shimla, said the committee is investigating the matter and will submit its report within a few hours, adding that an FIR has also been filed against the doctor.

