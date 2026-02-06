Watch: Indian Mother's Joyful Reaction After Placing Her First Blinkit Order Viral

A heartwarming video has caught the internet's attention, featuring an Indian mother's 'innocent' reaction to using the Blinkit app for the first time. In a now-viral Instagram video, shared by a user named Pranali, her mother can be seen expressing her happiness and excitement upon successfully placing the order, surprising her daughter and turning a simple digital chore into a widely celebrated moment of joy.

"They are the last generation of innocent parents. She's happy because she placed her first-ever order from @letsblinkit without asking us about how to order," Pranali captioned the accompanying video.

In the clip, the mother enters the room, smiling and beaming with joy before announcing, "Maine Blinkit se order kar diya (I have placed an order on Blinkit)". The daughter looks at the mother in surprise and asks if it was her first time ordering on the quick commerce platform.

Moments later, another daughter enters the room and embraces her mother warmly before proudly declaring, "Meri maa ne pehli baar Blinkit se order kiya hai (My mother has ordered from Blinkit for the first time)."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'So Sweet And Innocent'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 5.7 million views and thousands of comments, as social media users could not help but feel proud of the mother and her achievement.

"Oh I've experienced this too with my mother. It's so sweet and innocent," said one user, while another added: "My mom was so excited when she sent a pic to me through WhatsApp for the first time."

A third commented: "Happiness is real. This is how life looks when we start to celebrate small wins, which we otherwise do not normalise. So cute."

A fourth said: "I remember my mom with that same excitement and happiness on her face, calling me and my sister and innocently saying, I ordered from Blinkit."

Pranali later provided an update saying her mother was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection from kind strangers on the internet.

"Guys! You have made my mother's day! She is literally reading each and every comment. Thank you for the immense love. She is overwhelmed," wrote Pranali.