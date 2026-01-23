560 Roads Blocked, 4,800 Transformers Disrupted: Snowfall Lash Himachal

According to the Evening Public Utility Status Report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 6:00 pm, a total of 563 roads, including two national highways, were closed due to snow accumulation, landslides, and adverse weather conditions. The number of disrupted DTRs rose to 4,797, compared to 4,274 reported in the morning hours.

"The current spell of snowfall and rain has caused extensive damage to road connectivity and power infrastructure in several districts. Restoration work is underway on priority, subject to weather conditions," an official of the State Disaster Management Authority said.

The worst impact was reported from Lahaul and Spiti, where 290 roads were blocked, and both NH-03 (Koksar-Rohtang Pass-Darcha-Sarchu) and NH-505 (Gramphu-Batal-Lossar) remained closed due to heavy snowfall. Several internal roads, including the Tandi-Khadhu Nallah stretch, were also shut.

In the Chamba district, 105 roads were blocked and 659 DTRs disrupted across multiple subdivisions, including Pangi, Bharmour, Tissa, and Salooni. Mandi reported 64 road blockages and 901 DTR disruptions, while Solan district recorded the highest number of power disruptions, with 1,856 DTRs (Distribution Transformers of the Electricity supply) affected.

In Kullu, snowfall led to the blockage of nine roads and the disruption of 682 DTRs, mainly due to faults in high-tension power lines. Sirmaur and Una districts also reported road closures and power outages, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra remained largely unaffected.

The SDMA said no major disruption to water supply schemes was reported anywhere in the state. However, the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) in Shimla was unable to submit its detailed report due to a power outage and a generator failure caused by fuel-related issues.

Authorities have advised commuters and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel in higher reaches and follow advisories issued by district administrations. Restoration teams from the Public Works Department and power utilities have been deployed to clear roads and restore electricity as soon as weather conditions improve.

