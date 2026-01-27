Loyal Pitbull Guards Dead Owner For 4 Days In Harsh Himachal Cold

A heartwrenching story has emerged from Bharmaur in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, showcasing the unwavering loyalty of a dog. In conditions so harsh that even stepping out of the house becomes difficult for humans, a faithful pit bull refused to leave the side of its dead owner for four days, despite heavy snowfall and biting cold.

Notably, the man living in the high-altitude mountainous region of Bharmour lost his life after being exposed to extreme cold and snowfall. When rescue teams and local villagers finally reached the spot four days later, the scene they witnessed left everyone emotional. The man's body lay buried under layers of snow, but right beside him sat his pet dog.

For four days, the voiceless companion neither ate food nor moved from that place. Battling freezing winds and snowstorms, the dog stood guard, protecting its owner's body not only from the brutal weather but also from wild animals that roam the region.

Pet dog guards body of owner for 4 days amid snow in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba pic.twitter.com/HlYo5B2ddG — NDTV (@ndtv) January 27, 2026

When the rescue team attempted to retrieve the body, the dog initially became aggressive. It seemed to believe that the strangers were there to harm its owner. After considerable effort, gentle coaxing, and reassurance, the dog finally realised that they had come to help. Only then did it step aside, allowing the team to carry out their duty.

This poignant story has left many with tears in their eyes, serving as a powerful reminder that animals can show loyalty and love that transcends even death.