5 minutes ago

Bangladesh Violence Live Updates: Hundreds of people gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday to protest the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh.

The protesters raised slogans and held banners against the Bangladesh government.

"Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)," a placard read.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob, and his body was set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh on December 18.

Bangladesh has also been witnessing protests over the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a leader of last year's protests in the country. Hadi, a 32-year-old staunch India critic, died of his injuries after being shot last week.

Here Are Live Updates On Bangladesh Violence:

Dec 23, 2025 13:20 (IST)
Bangladesh Protests Live Updates: Barricades Breached At Bangladesh Embassy In Delhi

Protesters forced several barricades down as police struggled to contain the crowd.

Dec 23, 2025 13:18 (IST)
Bangladesh Violence Live Updates: Hundreds Gather Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi Over Hindu Man's Lynching

"A Hindu man was brutally assaulted and killed. We are requesting our government to take strict action against those who are behind the killing of a Hindu man. We are also protesting that even the Bangladesh police must take strict action against those who are behind the killing," a protestor said.

