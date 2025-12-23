Bangladesh Violence Live Updates: Hundreds of people gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday to protest the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh.

The protesters raised slogans and held banners against the Bangladesh government.

"Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)," a placard read.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob, and his body was set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh on December 18.

Bangladesh has also been witnessing protests over the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a leader of last year's protests in the country. Hadi, a 32-year-old staunch India critic, died of his injuries after being shot last week.

Here Are Live Updates On Bangladesh Violence: