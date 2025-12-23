"Unavoidable Circumstances": Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services At Agartala Mission

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital, Agartala, has, from today, suspended all visa and consular services for an indefinite period due to "unavoidable circumstances".

The First Secretary and Head of Commission of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, SM Almas Hossain, in a notification said, "This is to inform all concerned that, due to unavoidable circumstances, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will remain closed from tomorrow, December 23, 2025, until further notice."

Security around the Bangladesh mission has also been increased. A huge contingent of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Tripura State Rifles (the state's elite paramilitary-type security force) has been deployed to provide security to the officials and the diplomatic mission.

Several organisations and political parties have been protesting outside the mission against recent comments by Bangladeshi leaders about isolating northeast India and the lynching of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

They have accused the interim government in Bangladesh of failing to curb atrocities against religious minorities.

On Monday, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi said that all consular and visa services have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular and visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," the Bangladesh High Commission said in a notice.

Protests At Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi

Hundreds of people held a massive protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday.

They held slogans against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in the wake of the brutal killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, by a mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh last week.

They also clashed with police and breached barricades as they demanded accountability from Bangladeshi authorities, with some calling for justice and protection of minorities.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob, and his body was set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across the world.