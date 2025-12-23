Professor Suspended Over "Atrocities Against Muslims" Question In Exam Paper

A professor at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was suspended after a question he set in a semester examination triggered widespread controversy and outrage on social media.

The university has also constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter, officials said.

The controversy centres on a 15-mark question in the BA (Hons) Social Work first-semester examination, held earlier this week, in a paper titled 'Social Problems in India'.

The question asked students to "discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples".

Prof Virendra Balaji Shahare created the test.

Following complaints, the university said it took a "serious view" of what it described as negligence and carelessness on the part of faculty member.

"An inquiry committee has been formed to examine the issue. Until the committee submits its report, the concerned professor has been placed under suspension," a university official told NDTV.

The official added that the move was taken to uphold academic responsibility and institutional discipline.

An order signed by officiating registrar CA Sheikh Safiullah, and circulated widely on social media, confirmed the suspension "till further orders".

The order also stated that "Prof Shahare's headquarters during the suspension period would be New Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the Competent Authority".

The same order mentioned that a police FIR would be filed "as per rules". However, university officials later clarified that there was no intention, at present, to register an FIR against the professor.

"There is no proposal to file any police case against the faculty member. The matter is being examined internally through a committee," an official said, seeking to clear confusion arising from the wording of the order.

Images of the question paper began circulating online on Monday, prompting sharp reactions from several users, who questioned the appropriateness of the wording and alleged political or communal bias.

The issue gained further traction after Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, shared the suspension notice on X.

Jamia Millia Islamia suspends Social Work Dept professor for extremely provocative and communally polarising question in Semester 1 question paper. Inquiry ordered. FIR being filed.

JMI is a Central University with a mixed student community. The question shows malicious intent.

"Jamia Millia Islamia is a central university with a mixed student community. The question shows malicious intent," Gupta wrote, criticising the paper setter.

While Jamia Millia Islamia has not issued a detailed public statement beyond the suspension order, sources said the inquiry committee will examine how the question was framed and approved, and whether it violated university norms or examination guidelines.

The findings of the committee are expected to determine the next course of action in the case.

